Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Driver caught doing nearly 100mph on the M4 between Newbury and Theale

Speeding drivers provided false details

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Drivers caught doing nearly 100mph on the M4 between Newbury and Theale

Two drivers were caught speeding on the M4 between Newbury and Theale yesterday, the fastest clocked doing nearly 100mph. 

Thames Valley Police tweeted that the BMW and Mercedes vehicles were caught between junction 12 and 13.

The fastest car's speed was recorded at 97mph. 

The force said that both drivers provided false details and were caught out by a licence photo check. 

Furthermore, the BMW driver had a provisional licence, no insurance and six points on their licence.  

The tweet was part of the Slow Down Save Lives campaign. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Astronauts joining International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 to make history as 2 astronauts to be launched from Kennedy Space Centre to join International Space Station crew and Crew Dragon spacecraft could be visible over the UK shortly after

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

Delivery van comes a cropper at Bucklebury Ford

Delivery van comes a cropper at Bucklebury Ford

POLL: Should cyclists be allowed in car-free town centre?

Should cyclists be allowed in car-free town centre?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33