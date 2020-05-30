Driver caught doing nearly 100mph on the M4 between Newbury and Theale

Two drivers were caught speeding on the M4 between Newbury and Theale yesterday, the fastest clocked doing nearly 100mph.

Thames Valley Police tweeted that the BMW and Mercedes vehicles were caught between junction 12 and 13.

The fastest car's speed was recorded at 97mph.

The force said that both drivers provided false details and were caught out by a licence photo check.

Furthermore, the BMW driver had a provisional licence, no insurance and six points on their licence.

The tweet was part of the Slow Down Save Lives campaign.