Parkrun events suspended until the end of June at the earliest

Parkrun events across the world have been suspended until the end of June.

The events have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, including Newbury's popular run at Greenham Common which was attracting record numbers before the lockdown.

The chief operating officer of parkrun Global, Tom Williams, said earlier this week: "Despite this announcement of extended closure, our view of the future is increasingly optimistic as the situation continues to change rapidly and dynamically across the world.

"There is now a definite and positive move towards relaxation of restrictions, and every week we get closer to the point where parkrun events will return to their communities.

"As lockdown restrictions start to lift across some territories in which we operate, we’d like to thank everyone for not going to their parkrun venues, at parkrun time. Importantly, please do not organise group gatherings of any sort at your parkrun locations until such time as parkrun events have officially returned in your region."

However the suspension represents a minimum time-frame for all parkrun countries and Mr Willians said it was expected that most, if not all, closures would be in place for longer.

He said it was imperative to have the full and widespread support of volunteer teams, and the wider community before restarting events.

He said: "Understanding the sentiment and feeling of our volunteers and communities is particularly key, as when the decision is made to restart parkrun, all parkrun events in that region will be required to start. Any events remaining closed would significantly and unreasonably increase pressure on those that open.

"Volunteer happiness and welfare will always be at the heart of what we do and, prior to reopening any events, we will continue to collaborate with our communities in order to best understand local situations and implement appropriate processes in advance."