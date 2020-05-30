Information sought about Bucklebury drugs factory

POLICE are seeking information about a cannabis factory discovered in Bucklebury.

Officers attended a farm building in Briff Lane on May 28 following reports and found equipment suggesting that cannabis had been cultivated there.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigating officer Detective constable Teresa Miller of Area CID based at Newbury police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following the discovery of a cannabis factory.

“We are asking anyone with information to please come forward to assist us with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting reference 818 28/5/20 or information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.