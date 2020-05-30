Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of May 30

THE number of coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has increased by two.

This takes the number of confirmed cases in the district to 379 and marks the first increase since Wednesday's count of 377.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 272,826, while the daily number is 2,445.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 38,376.

The daily toll is now 215.