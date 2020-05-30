Cigarette sparks Burghfield woodland fire

Fire sparked by cigarette in Burghfield
Firefighters had to use 1,000 litres of water to put out a fire started by a cigarette in Burghfield this morning (Saturday).
Crews from Mortimer Fire Station had to pull 100 metres of hose reel through the woods to tackle the fire.
Firefighters urged people to not drop cigarettes in woodland and grassed areas, as the risk of fire is especially high in the recent spell of dry weather.
The 999 caller used the what3words app to help crews locate the fire.
