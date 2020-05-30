Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cigarette sparks Burghfield woodland fire

1,000 litres of water used to tackle blaze

Mortimer firefighters tackle woodland fire in Burghfield

Firefighters had to use 1,000 litres of water to put out a fire started by a cigarette in Burghfield this morning (Saturday).

Crews from Mortimer Fire Station had to pull 100 metres of hose reel through the woods to tackle the fire.

Firefighters urged people to not drop cigarettes in woodland and grassed areas, as the risk of fire is especially high in the recent spell of dry weather. 

The 999 caller used the what3words app to help crews locate the fire. 

