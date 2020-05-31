Fires at Greenham Common and Parkway Shopping

Newbury firefighters dealt with fires on Greenham Common and Parkway Shopping last night.

Watch manager at Newbury Fire Station Phil Knight said the fire on the common was "quite a distance" in and appeared to be a bonfire or campfire.

He said: "It's probably not a good idea to light fires on common land. It's common land and it's dry. You can't just light up a fire on common land."

Mr Knight said the fire in Parkway was in a large plant container close to the H&M store.

Crews extinguished the fire and then checked nearby buildings for damage and to make the area safe.

Mr Knight said the cause was unknown at this stage and that police were investigating.

Crews were sent to both locations around 10pm and were at Greenham Common for about an hour-and-a-half and at Parkway for about an hour.

Firefighters from Tadley were also called to a fire at 8.16pm last night.

Crews said the fire was caused by a faulty patio heater at a property in Tadley, and was stopped before it spread to the house.

No one was injured.