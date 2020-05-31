Man arrested following reports of sexual assault in Calcot

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man is believed to have exposed himself and sexually assaulted a woman on a bus.

In a media statement issued today (Sunday), The force said: "At around 22.40pm on Thursday (27/5) a man has got onto the number 15 bus at the stop by Sainsbury’s in Calcot, Reading, he is reported to have grabbed a woman’s hand and kissed her on the hand and touched her shoulder and arms.

"The man also is believed to have made comments to another female on the bus. It is thought that another man on the bus stood in front of the offender to protect this female.

"At one point the man got off the bus and it is thought he exposed himself, he then got back on the bus."

No one was injured during the incident.

A 67-year-old man from Reading has been arrested in connection with the incidents. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Pc Emily Pallett, based at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents to please come forward.

“This incident was reported to us by the bus company but no one else has come forward.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this report.

“We would ask anyone was on the number 15 bus at around 22.40pm to please get in touch if they believe they have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should go online or call 101 quoting reference 43200158290 or report anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.