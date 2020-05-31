Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of May 31
Sun, 31 May 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 379, showing no increase from yesterday.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 274,762, while the daily number is 1,936.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 38,489.
The daily toll is now 113.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News