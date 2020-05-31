Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of May 31

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 379, showing no increase from yesterday. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 274,762, while the daily number is 1,936.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 38,489.

The daily toll is now 113.

