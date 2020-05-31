Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Calcot fire sparked by bird hitting cables

Firefighters work with Network Rail to tackle blaze

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Calcot fire sparked by bird hitting cables

A bird hitting rail cables is believed to have sparked a fire near the railway line in Calcot today. 

Firefighters from Dee Road were called to the scene around 3pm and had to wait for for Network Rail to stop rail traffic and isolate the cables. 

Crews and Network Rail believed that the cable had shorted out after a bird landed on it, resulting sparks flashing down on the grass bank and igniting the dry grass.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

Astronauts joining International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 to make history as 2 astronauts to be launched from Kennedy Space Centre to join International Space Station crew and Crew Dragon spacecraft could be visible over the UK shortly after

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33