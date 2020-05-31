Calcot fire sparked by bird hitting cables

A bird hitting rail cables is believed to have sparked a fire near the railway line in Calcot today.

Firefighters from Dee Road were called to the scene around 3pm and had to wait for for Network Rail to stop rail traffic and isolate the cables.

Crews and Network Rail believed that the cable had shorted out after a bird landed on it, resulting sparks flashing down on the grass bank and igniting the dry grass.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.