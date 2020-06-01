Appeal to find missing man last seen in Hungerford

Drug driver with baby in car caught speeding on M4
Police are asking for help to locate a missing man.
Jason Balley, 31, was last seen on Hungerford Common at 2.30pm yesterday (Sunday)
He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a beard and moustache.
He was wearing a light blue striped shirt, light brown shorts and brown boat shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone who sees Mr Balley should call 101 and quote reference 1101 31/05/20.
