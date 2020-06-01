Drug driver with baby in car caught speeding on M4 between Theale and Newbury

Drug driver with baby in car caught speeding on M4
A drug driver was arrested after being caught speeding at 109mph on the M4 with a toddler in their car.
Police pulled the VW Golf over between junctions 12 and 13 last night (Sunday).
The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine and officers said they were shocked to find a two-year-old child in the car.
"Why do people take such needless risks? #Arrested," officers said on Twitter.
Driver of this #Golf stopped on the #M4 #Newbury J12->13 as clocked at 109mph. Tested positive on @DrugWipeUK for #Cannabis & #Cocaine.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 31, 2020
Shocked to find there was also a 2 year old in the car also! Why do people take such needless risks? #Arrested.#SlowDownSaveLives#P5562 pic.twitter.com/ymLDUVfPjK
