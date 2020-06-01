Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Drug driver with baby in car caught speeding on M4 between Theale and Newbury

'Why do people take such needless risks?'

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Drug driver with baby in car caught speeding on M4 between Theale and Newbury

A drug driver was arrested after being caught speeding at 109mph on the M4 with a toddler in their car.

Police pulled the VW Golf over between junctions 12 and 13 last night (Sunday). 

The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine and officers said they were shocked to find a two-year-old child in the car.

"Why do people take such needless risks? #Arrested," officers said on Twitter. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

Speeding driver caught doing nearly 100mph on the M4

Drivers caught doing nearly 100mph on the M4 between Newbury and Theale

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33