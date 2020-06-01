Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Customers to IKEA Calcot face 2 hour queues on first day of reopening after lockdown

Flatpacks still in great demand

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

IKEA

IKEA, Calcot, opened its doors for the first time today since lockdown began.

By mid-morning the queues to get into the store were reportedly two hours long, not including the time to get in and out of the car park.

A post on the Burghfield Community website said: "We've been asked to let you know that IKEA Reading has queues of at least 2hrs, that isn’t even including the time to get into the car park, further to this they don’t have anything in place for key workers."

One person posted late afternoon: "No queue now, but car park sign says it’s full"

IKEA has been providing a home delivery service throughout lockdown.

