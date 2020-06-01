Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases on June 1

District figures steady as national death toll goes over 39,000

Geraldine Gardner

Coronavirus: What we know

THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 379, showing no increase since Saturday. 

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 276,332, while the daily number is 1,570.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 39,045.

The daily toll is now 111.

