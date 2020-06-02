Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man accused of sex assault...at police station

A MAN has been sent to the Crown Court, in custody, for trial on a charge of sexual assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 29, was Christopher John Phipps, who lives at Westland in Thatcham.

The 38-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Loddon Valley Police Station in Lower Earley on Wednesday, May 27.

Magistrates told Mr Phipps the matter was so serious that they were declining jurisdiction.

The case will therefore now be heard before a judge and jury sitting at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Phipps, who was legally represented at the hearing and spoke only to confirm his details and to deny the single charge, was meanwhile remanded in custody.