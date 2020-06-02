Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Air ambulance called to Newbury as man taken to hospital

Police say incident was fear for welfare

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital following a fear for welfare incident.

Thames Valley Police officers and paramedics attended Fontwell Road, Newbury, at around 8.40am this morning (Tuesday).

The man, in his 70s, was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene, landing on nearby Stroud Green, but wasn’t required.

