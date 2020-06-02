Newbury Corn Exchange social media silent for Black Out Tuesday

In light of events in the US following the death of George Floyd, the Corn Exchange venues shut off their social media channels today as part of an industry-wide Black Out Tuesday act of solidarity with the black community.

In its only post on Twitter it said: “ Following recent events in America, today our social media channels will remain silent as we stand in solidarity with Black communities around the world.

“Together with the UK arts industries, the Corn Exchange Newbury, 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and The Base Greenham invite you to pause with us as we take the time to reflect on the ways we can ensure a more equal future for everyone.

“Our buildings are safe spaces where everyone is welcome and we share stories from across all communities. We are always listening and learning from our colleagues, friends, artists and the local community so we can action further positive changes.”

#BlackLivesMatter