McDonald's in Newbury reopening shortly

McDonald's restaurants across the UK are due to restart their delivery and drive-thru services between today (Tuesday) and Thursday.

The company operates franchises in Northbrook Street, Newbury Retail Park, Calcot and at Tothill Services.

Certain restrictions will be imposed as part of the nationwide move, in an effort to ensure staff and customer wellbeing.

Employees will be issued with personal protective equipment and the public are encouraged to use contactless payment methods wherever possible.

Social distancing will be observed on restaurant premises.

Menu options are also set to be limited, with no breakfasts available.

No specific information on the reopening of Newbury restaurants is currently available.

A McDonald's spokesperson stated: "We can today announce that by June 4, 1,019 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for drive-thru or McDelivery.

"This means every drive-thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

"This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

"Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

"With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

"Face coverings, gloves, perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

"Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority."

To view information on restaurant openings across the district and nationwide, use McDonald's Restaurant Locator.