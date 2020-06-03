McDonald's opening times announced

McDonald's has announced the reopening of its drive-thru services in Newbury.

As of 11am today (Wednesday), outlets at Newbury Retail Park and Tothill Services are opening to the public.

The Calcot franchise is also open.

McDonald's popular Northbrook Street restaurant does not operate a drive-thru, and thus remains closed.

The global chain has announced a number of measures to protect staff and customers.

Fewer employees than usual will be working at its UK restaurants, and they will be observing social distancing restrictions.

Customers are encouraged to use contactless methods for payment.

Moreover, PPE is being issued to all outlets.