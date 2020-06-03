Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

McDonald's outlets reopened

Two Newbury restaurants reopening today

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

McDonald's has announced the reopening of its drive-thru services in Newbury.

As of 11am today (Wednesday), outlets at Newbury Retail Park and Tothill Services are opening to the public.

The Calcot franchise is also open.

McDonald's popular Northbrook Street restaurant does not operate a drive-thru, and thus remains closed.

The global chain has announced a number of measures to protect staff and customers.

Fewer employees than usual will be working at its UK restaurants, and they will be observing social distancing restrictions.

Customers are encouraged to use contactless methods for payment.

Moreover, PPE is being issued to all outlets.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Here's when you could see Crew Dragon over the UK tonight, following rescheduled historic SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launch

Air ambulance called as man taken to hospital

Air ambulance called as man taken to hospital

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

Nurse blasts groups of 'selfish' people meeting in parks

Appeal to find missing man

Appeal to find missing man

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33