Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man jailed for string of offences

Wed, 03 Jun 2020
A MAN has been jailed for four-and-a-half months for multiple offences including drug-driving and theft.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 1, was Daneil Paul Spencer of Newtown Road, Newbury.
The 30-year-old admitted stealing £50 worth of food from the Co-op in Wokingham, Berkshire, on December 31 last year.
He further admitted failing to surrender to bail on January 31 and commotting multiple breaches of a supervision requirement imposed following previous offending.
In addition Mr Spencer admitted a further shoplifting charge plus another offence of failing to surrender to bail.
Finally, he admitted driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Wokingham on December 28 last year when the amount of cocaine, plus a cocaine derivative, in his system exceeded the specified limit.
In jailing Mr Spencer for a total of 18 weeks, magistrates cited the long list of offences.
