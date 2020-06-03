Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man jailed for string of offences

Charges included drug-driving and theft

John Garvey

A MAN has been jailed for four-and-a-half months for multiple offences including drug-driving and theft.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 1, was Daneil Paul Spencer of Newtown Road, Newbury.

The 30-year-old admitted stealing £50 worth of food from the Co-op in Wokingham, Berkshire, on December 31 last year.

He further admitted failing to surrender to bail on January 31 and commotting multiple breaches of a supervision requirement imposed following previous offending.

In addition Mr Spencer admitted a further shoplifting charge plus another offence of failing to surrender to bail.

Finally, he admitted driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Wokingham on December 28 last year when the amount of cocaine, plus a cocaine derivative, in his system exceeded the specified limit.

In jailing Mr Spencer for a total of 18 weeks, magistrates cited the long list of offences.

