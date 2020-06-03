Queues form outside Newbury McDonald's as restaurants reopen

This was the scene at the McDonald's restaurant at Newbury Retail Park this morning, following its reopening at 11am today (Wednesday).

People in Newbury seem to be McLovin' the news, with reports coming in that traffic is clogging the A339.

Restaurants at Newbury and Tot Hill Services resumed operations for the first time in almost three months.

McDonald's announced a nationwide shutdown at the end of March.

This was in order to encourage social distancing, with the chain unable to guarantee the welfare of staff and customers through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Drive-Thru and delivery services have returned.

Only the Northbrook Street outlet - which does not have Drive-Thru facilities - has yet to reopen.

McDonald’s said it was working closely with local authorities and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive-Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

To help create a safe experience, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

Introducing social distancing in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens at Drive-Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.