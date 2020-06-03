Fire crews from West Berkshire and Hampshire put out A34 blaze

Wed, 03 Jun 2020
FIREFIGHTERS from Newbury, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andover and Kingsclere put out a blaze in undergrowth next to the A34 near Tot Hill services this morning.
Both Newbury appliances attended the fire at around 10.45am, with approximately 50 square metres of vegetation next to the south bound carriageway already alight upon arrival.
They quickly put out the blaze.
The cause has yet to be determined.
Fantastic joint working with @Hants_fire , @Andover31 & @Kingsclere_09 on the A34 this morning. Both Newbury appliances attended approximately 50 square metres of undergrowth well alight. Great team work & a quick intervention to stop this incident escalating. pic.twitter.com/IA46bGx0aY— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) June 3, 2020
*10:45* H09P1 mobilised with @NewburyFS + @Andover31 WrC, to a fire in the open on the A34S, near Tothill Services; great partnership working by all, in order to tackle this 50 square metre fire from both sides - and what a conveniently placed hydrant for us to use #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/a5eEmOsgnd— Kingsclere Fire Station (@Kingsclere_09) June 3, 2020
