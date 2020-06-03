Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fire crews from West Berkshire and Hampshire put out A34 blaze

Teamwork ‘to stop incident escalating’

Fire crews put out A34 blaze

FIREFIGHTERS from Newbury, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andover and Kingsclere put out a blaze in undergrowth next to the A34 near Tot Hill services this morning.

Both Newbury appliances attended the fire at around 10.45am, with approximately 50 square metres of vegetation next to the south bound carriageway already alight upon arrival. 

They quickly put out the blaze. 

The cause has yet to be determined.

