Teenagers accused of killing Pc Andrew Harper named

The re-trial into the death of a police officer who was killed in West Berkshire is set be held later this month.

Pc Andrew Harper died from injuries sustained from being dragged in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Henry Long, which had been involved in a burglary in Bradfield Southend, which Pc Harper and his colleague were responding to on the night of August 15 last year.

Long, from Mortimer, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quadbike.

Two teenagers, who were 17 at the time and could not be named for legal reasons, are also on trial.

But as they have now turned 18 they can now be identified as Albert Bowers, from Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, of Paices Hill, Aldermaston.

They deny murder and manslaughter but have admitted conspiracy to steal.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has previously admitted conspiring to steal a quad bike.

The trial was adjourned in March after three jurors went into self-isolation.

A re-trial is now scheduled to begin in the week of June 15.