Could Newbury's football ground be saved from demolition?

THERE are faint hopes that Newbury’s vacant Faraday Road football ground could be saved from demolition and kept for community use.

The ground was previously used by Newbury Football Club as well as a number of youth teams.

However, in 2018 West Berkshire Council evicted Newbury FC and closed the ground as it wanted to have it ready for development as part of its wider plan to regenerate the London Road Industrial Estate.

But that proposed regeneration has been delayed by a series of setbacks and costly legal challenges.

As a result, the ground has sat empty for more almost two years and fallen into a state of disrepair.

Now, the new consultant tasked with the major redevelopment plan for the industrial estate revealed it has been asked to explore the viability of the football ground staying where it is.

Charles Trustram Eve, a director at consultant Avison Young, is leading the redevelopment project.

He revealed the new plans while being quizzed by Newbury Town Council’s planning committee at a virtual meeting on Monday, May 11.

He said: “One of the things we will look at is that the football ground remains in a community use as a sports facility. And therefore it isn’t redeveloped.”

At the meeting, Green Party councillor David Marsh said: “Can I just clarify what you said to councillor Miller, that you are being asked to consider the effect and impact of developing the site was retained for community use. Is that the case?​

“I am pleased to hear that because there are quite a lot of people who would like that to happen.”​

​Mr Trustram Eve replied: “If I understand my brief, we must look at the consequences of the football ground staying and not being developed.”

​Mr Marsh replied: “I do think we are making progress as we are being asked to consider what would happen if the site was used for something other than development.”​

​Councillor Andy Moore questioned whether it was an option to relocate the ground somewhere else on the estate.​

Mr Trustram Eve said: “We have been instructed to assume that the replacement ground is off site, ie not on the London Road Industrial Estate.​”

​​Mr Trustram Eve said Avison Young would provide a draft to the council, who will then decide how they wish to take it forward.

He added: “Part of what we are seeking to explore is what we can do to maintain or indeed improve the income of the council if that is possible.

“As you know, income for councils is a very important consideration.”

​However, ​​Alex Bonnett, a chartered surveyor for Avison Young, who was also present at the meeting, said: “I am not sure if we have explicit instructions from the council.​”

Mr Trustram Eve then told councillors: “If what I have said about the football ground has changed then I will make you aware that I have inadvertently misinformed you.”

Full details of what options Avison Young sees for the redevelopment plans should be revealed in late June or early July.