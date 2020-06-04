Reading West MP Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus

Reading West MP and Business Secretary Alok Sharma is self-isolating at home after becoming unwell in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday).

Mr Sharma, whose constituency includes Theale, Pangbourne and Calcot, looked uncomfortable while taking part in a debate, mopping his brow several times with his handkerchief while speaking.

A spokesman said that Mr Sharma had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home.

Mr Sharma was in Downing Street on Tuesday, and took part in votes in the Commons later that day.

On Wednesday, he was in the Commons chamber while speaking on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill.

A spokesman for the MP said: "Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill.

"In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self isolate."