Cancer Research UK Race for Life events in Newbury cancelled due to coronavirus

THIS year’s Race for Life events – organised by Cancer Research UK to raise money for their life-saving research – have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The charity has taken the decision to withdraw all 400 Race for Life events across the UK this year to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the pandemic continue.

This includes the Race for Life 5k and 10k due to take place in Newbury on September 12 and the Race for Life events scheduled for September 26 and 27 in Reading.

Participants who have already signed up will be contacted directly by the charity.

The cancellation of the events across the UK has come as a major blow to the charity, which is already predicting 25 per cent losses because of Covid-19.

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman Jenny Makin said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer, but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital.

“We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.

“We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place.

“The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

Undeterred, women and men across the country are already vowing to carry on and complete a Race for Life at Home challenge, in their garden or their nearest green space.

People can visit www.raceforlife.org and sign up free for ideas on how they can create their own special challenge.

Organisers are also inviting participants to join the Race for Life at Home community by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #RaceForLifeAtHome.

Ms Makin continued: “Cancer hasn’t stopped and people affected by cancer need our support more than ever.

“From a run or 5K walk around the garden or local park to limbo in the living room, there is no wrong way to Race for Life at Home.

“With no entry fee, people might choose to twerk, star jump, squat, skip, dance, trampoline or come up with their own novel way of taking part and share it with friends.

“We’re urging everyone – men, women and children – to join our community and help raise vital funds.”