Newbury teenagers charged with robbery

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted robbery of a taxi driver in Newbury and robbing a boy in Wash Common.

The two boys, both from Newbury, were charged this week with robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis in connection with the two incidents.

One of the boys was also charged with criminal damage on property valued under £5,000.

The charges relate to an incident on May 6, 2019 in Oaken Grove, when a taxi driver was attacked during an attempted robbery and another incident on March 31, 2020 when a 16-year-old boy was threatened and robbed at Falkland Cricket Club in Enborne Street.

The boys were granted conditional bail to appear before Reading Youth Court on Wednesday, June 17.