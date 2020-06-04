Police appeal following theft at cashpoint in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Newbury.

At around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 26, the victim, a man in his 60s, had just entered his card and PIN into the outside cash machine of Lloyds Bank on Bridge Street when two offenders came between him and the ATM.

One of the offenders, while facing the victim, said that the machine was broken. The offender then moved close to the victim and began waving some leaflets in his face.

As this was going on, the second offender was behind the first, obstructing the victim’s view of the cash machine.

The offenders attempted to grab the victim’s card and receipt from the machine, however failed to retrieve them. Both offenders then ran off together down West Mills road.

The victim ran after the offenders, but couldn’t catch them. The victim noticed that money had been withdrawn from his account from a receipt.

The two offenders are described as men, aged between late 20s to 40s.

Investigating officer Pc Dan Parnell, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200155254.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”