Kintbury Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday in style

VILLAGERS lined the streets of Kintbury to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of its Second World War veterans.

Cyril Goodenough, who became a centenarian on Sunday, ventured out on to the streets on his electric mobility scooter to enjoy a round of applause, a chorus of happy birthday and a glass of bubbly.

Mr Goodenough, who has two children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said the celebration had been totally unexpected.

He said: “I was totally surprised – I didn’t think it was going to happen like that at all.

“I’d have been very happy anyway because I’ve got so many wonderful friends around the village and that’s what carries me through in many ways.

“I’ve got a wonderful family and they came in stages during the day and did various things for me.”

Mr Goodenough joined the army two days before war was declared in 1939 and spent the next seven years in the Royal Army Service Corps.

He took part in three invasions in the Italian campaign, with assaults on Sicily, Salerno and Anzio.

He was stationed in London during the Blitz and later at Newbury Racecourse, which had been developed into a marshalling yard for war materials.

In later life he was a founding director of Berkshire Builders Merchants in Newbury. The business was located where Sainsbury’s is now.

Mr Goodenough, who was a keen golfer, was captain at Newbury and Crookham Golf Club.

He retired from business in 1984 and has spent more than 20 years living in Kintbury.