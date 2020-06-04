West Berkshire Council to host free webinar for town centre businesses

WEST Berkshire Council is to host a free webinar for town centre businesses.

The webinar, which is part of the support being made available to the district’s businesses, will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 3pm.

The session will feature an introduction from West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty and a presentation from service director for environment Jon Winstanley outlining the traffic measures being developed for each town.

The council’s economic development manager Gabrielle Mancini will also update businesses on other support available to help the district’s town centres to re-open safely and there will be an opportunity for businesses to ask questions.

Mrs Doherty said: “We know business owners are keen to get back into their premises and get their businesses back up and running again as we see restrictions being eased by central Government.

“Many of us have missed being able to visit our town centres for non-essential shopping and visiting cafes, salons and pubs.

“As more businesses re-open, we will want to ensure they have what they need to operate while adhering to social distancing guidance.

“In the past few weeks, we have worked with the police, our parish councils and town centre business leaders to put into place plans to help them to do just that.

“Maintaining a strong local economy is one of our main priorities and this webinar is just one of the ways we plan to assist businesses across West Berkshire as we work together to help our district recover.”

Registration is essential for this webinar.

If you’re a West Berkshire business and would like to attend, please email: gabrielle.mancini@westberks.gov.uk with the subject ‘business webinar’ by 5pm on June 9.