Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 4

Reading West MP Alok Sharma tests negative for coronavirus
Thu, 04 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is now 380, an increase of one.
It is the first rise since Saturday.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 281,661, while the daily number is 1,805.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 39,904.
The daily toll is now 176.
