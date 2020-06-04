Business Secretary and Reading West MP Alok Sharma tests negative for coronavirus

Reading West MP and Business Secretary Alok Sharma has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mr Sharma shared the news on Twitter this evening and thanked everyone for their "kind words"

Huge thanks to everyone for their really kind messages over the last 24 hours and my grateful thanks also to the parliamentary authorities and Speaker for their support yesterday. Just had results in and my test for #COVIDー19 was negative. — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) June 4, 2020

The MP became unwell in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday) while speaking on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill.

Mr Sharma, whose constituency includes Theale, Pangbourne and Calcot, looked uncomfortable while taking part in a debate, mopping his brow several times with his handkerchief while speaking.

A spokesman said that Mr Sharma had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home.

Mr Sharma was in Downing Street on Tuesday, and took part in votes in the Commons later that day.