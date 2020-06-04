Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Business Secretary and Reading West MP Alok Sharma tests negative for coronavirus

Mr Sharma was pictured looking unwell in government debate yesterday

Reading West MP lands job in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Reading West MP and Business Secretary Alok Sharma has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mr Sharma shared the news on Twitter this evening and thanked everyone for their "kind words"

The MP became unwell in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday) while speaking on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill. 

Mr Sharma, whose constituency includes Theale, Pangbourne and Calcot, looked uncomfortable while taking part in a debate, mopping his brow several times with his handkerchief while speaking.

A spokesman said that Mr Sharma had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home.

Mr Sharma was in Downing Street on Tuesday, and took part in votes in the Commons later that day.

