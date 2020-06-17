Coronavirus West Berkshire: Community hospital nurse thinks up memory boxes

A WEST Berkshire nurse has created a touching gesture for people who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Berkshire Community Hospital Donnington ward matron Sarah Hopes came up with the idea of sending a memory box to families.

Covid-19 has meant that visiting relatives in hospital has not been possible.

Mrs Hopes recognised how difficult this was for families, and wanted to reassure them that their relatives were not alone.

Each memory box contains a wooden heart with the patient’s fingerprint, a lock of their hair and a personal note from nurses who directly cared for them.

One says: “The nurses wanted you to know that your relative was not alone when they died.

“We sat with them and held their hands.

“We are so sorry for your loss.”

Mrs Hopes’ team have also crocheted hearts which are sent to the next of kin, while one is kept with the patient.

She said: “We’ve had such great feedback from families, saying how comforting and kind these boxes have been.

“The staff have also found it rewarding, as they feel that they are really making a difference during this difficult time.”

“One family wrote a lovely letter to us, expressing their appreciation for the caring gesture and thanked all NHS workers for the selfless work they’ve been performing during these unprecedented times.”