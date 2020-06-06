The Chase in Woolton Hill still closed after oil explosion during fire

POPULAR beauty spot The Chase in Woolton Hill remains closed to visitors as work continues to clean the area of oil pollution.

The 143-acre site – which is managed by the National Trust – has been cordoned off since May 6 after an oil tank explosion during a house fire in Woolton Hill polluted the woodland’s waterways.

The blaze completely destroyed two properties and oil from an outside tanker stored in one of the gardens ignited and leaked into the sewers and drains.

The watercourse from the properties leads to The Chase, which is situated around 100 metres away.

A sign on the entrance gate reads: ‘Please do not enter – site closed due to major pollution incident. Clear up in progress.’

National Trust spokeswoman Hannah Elliott said: “Our contractors are undertaking remediation works to the watercourse and land at The Chase due to the third-party pollution incident from oil.

“Due to the topography of the site with the watercourse bisecting the site in two, we have needed to close the whole site to ensure the public’s safety, but also provide a safe working environment for our pollution response contractors to operate in.

“We look forward to being able to reopen again in the near future, subject to the outcome of laboratory sample results.

“We’d like to thank our neighbours and visitors for their patience and support.”