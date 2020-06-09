Thatcham lantern parade could be staged this year

PLANS are being drawn up for Thatcham to have its own Christmas lantern parade.

The event would aim to capture the community glow of Newbury Corn Exchange’s Festival of Light parade, where people make lanterns and march down Northbrook Street into Market Place.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday the town council’s events manager, John Sackett, said the idea had been suggested by the Thatcham Family Hub.

He said the hub had said “wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a parade leading up to the lights, very similar to what happens in Newbury, but can it please happen in Thatcham?”.

Mr Sackett said the event “could be a real asset” for the town and add more to its festive fixtures, including the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

He said that primary schools in the north of Thatcham – Whitelands Park and Thatcham Park – would be asked if they wanted to participate.

Town mayor Mike Cole (Lib Dem, Thatcham North East) said: “I think it sounds fascinating and a super event.”

Deputy leader Jennifer Walker (Lib Dem, Thatcham Central) said that all schools should be involved to “make it a real community event”.

Simon Pike (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) said: “To make the thing a success we need to make sure that we have the resources to do it properly.

“If we try to take on too much and spread it thin it won’t happen, or happen in the way we hope.

“I would rather we scale up rather than try to bring everyone in at the outset.”

Councillors voted to look at the feasibility of schools that could participate.