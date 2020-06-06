Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

A THATCHAM teenager has released her first EP, which she wrote and recorded in lockdown.

Grace Clift launched Orange Juice on May 28.

The 15-year-old Kennet School pupil has been balancing revising for her GCSEs and recording music during the lockdown.

Grace said that all the five songs on the EP were drawn from personal experiences.

Orange Juice, the title single, was about falling out with her childhood best friend.

“I had a best friend and we stopped being friends because of an argument and it’s not being able to speak to her,” she said.

She added this could also apply to “someone you care about in quarantine or a loved one with coronavirus”.

Another song, When the Wild Flowers Grow, was written after Grace’s grandmother died.

“She used to donate to all these wildflower charities so I wrote a song about her,” she said.

“I write if I’m feeling something really strongly, with my grandma that’s when I was feeling down and that made me feel better.”

She said Less Than Cold, a previously-released single, had a theme of friendship, while Footfalls was a song about recovery and coming together.

Grace has been writing songs she was nine years old.

She said: “My mum is a writer and my dad used to be in a band.

“It started off as a hobby and my parents said I was good at it.

“I got singing lessons and really enjoyed it.

“I find writing therapeutic and people started to like it.

“It’s definitely awkward at school sometimes though – people just randomly sing my music at me as I’m walking to class and my RS [religious studies] teacher once played my song to a class of sixth formers.”

Orange Juice was recorded with Grace’s father and she has done all the promotion, recording and writing from home.

She said: “It’s been really fun but stressful, it’s just a strange time to be in.

“I can’t do gigs, which has been frustrating, but I’ve had time to record and I’ve met lovely people online.”

Grace has previously released singles, which she performed at Ace Space and open mic nights, but said having a debut EP had “been really cool”.

She said: “I have had my music out, but it’s never been an EP.

“I got messages from people staying up until midnight for the release.

“It’s been really nice. I’ve had lots of people messaging me that I wouldn’t necessarily talk to as much at school.

“I wanted to have music that reflects the style I like – before it was me learning how to write.”

She described her EP as a mix of indie rock, spacey ethereal and slower and meaningful tracks.

Looking to the future, Grace said she was doing as much as she could online and hopes to release a song for Pride month.

Orange Juice can be listened to on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/36PJt9N or visit https://graceclift.wixsite.com/graceclift or @gracecliftmusic on Instagram