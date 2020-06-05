Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 5

Coronavirus

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 380.

This represents no change from Thursday's figures.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 283,311, a one-day increase of 1,650.

The total number of lab-confirmed, Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 40,261.

The daily toll is now 357.

