Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 5
Fri, 05 Jun 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 380.
This represents no change from Thursday's figures.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 283,311, a one-day increase of 1,650.
The total number of lab-confirmed, Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 40,261.
The daily toll is now 357.
