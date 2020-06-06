Compton villagers produce video for local surgery

Compton villagers have produced a video in support of their NHS surgery.

The video shows scenes from the village in lockdown, interspersed with local people singing the lyrics from Ralph McTell's 'Streets of London.'

Compton resident Rupert Reid produced the video supporting the Downland Surgery and plays the guitar in it.

The film was edited by Alex Browne.

Mr Reid said: "Inspired by similar projects, a few of the musically-minded residents of Compton thought it would be good to produce a video diary of Compton in lockdown, principally to have an upbeat record of how our community bonded in difficult times – but also, if possible, to raise money for the NHS.

"Set to Ralph McTell's Streets of London, the video includes images of lockdown activities, clapping for the NHS, VE Day street parties and the various pieces of art which adorn the windows and doors of our homes in recognition of the courage and dedication of our NHS."

To donate to the Downland Practice, visit its JustGiving page.