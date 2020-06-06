McFly Newbury Racecourse gig cancelled

Newbury Racecourse has announced the cancellation of McFly's upcoming gig on July 18.

The band were due to perform as part of the Party in the Paddock event.

Although sporting events have resumed at the Racecourse, fixtures for the initial three months - regulated by the BHA - will go ahead with only the minimum number of people allowed on site.

No public crowd will attend.

As a result of lockdown restrictions, the McFly concert cannot go ahead.

Racecourse marketing director Harriet Collins said: "We are incredibly sad about the cancellation of McFly at Newbury Racecourse on July 18 due to the ongoing public health situation.

"As discussed with all parties, the health and safety of the fans, artists, staff and community will always be the top priority.

"Anyone who has purchased a ticket or hospitality for the event will be contacted in due course regarding the refund process and we would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience during this process."

No reschedule has been announced.