Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 6

Coronavirus

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 382.

This represents an increase of two on Friday's figure.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 284,868, a one-day increase of 1,557.

The total number of lab-confirmed, Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 40,465.

The daily toll is 204.

