Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 7
Sun, 07 Jun 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 382.
This represents no change from Saturday's figure.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 286,194, a one-day increase of 1,326.
The total number of lab-confirmed, Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 40,542.
The daily toll is 77.
