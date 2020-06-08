Reading Magistrates' Court: Hungerford boy accused of raping underage girl

A TEENAGER from Hungerford has been accused of possessing child sex images and rape.

The boy, who can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 3.

Specifically, he is accused of raping an underage girl on a date in May last year.

The boy is further accused of making both still and moving indecent images of a child on or before a date in May last year.

Finally, he faces two counts of possessing extreme pornography around the same time.

The rape charge – which the boy denies - is one that can only be tried by a judge and jury and magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction.

The case will now be heard at a date to be fixed at Reading Crown Court.

Meanwhile the boy was released on conditional bail.