NWN up for best weekly paper in UK once again

THE Newbury Weekly News is in the running to be named best weekly newspaper in the UK for the second year in a row.

The NWN has been shortlisted in the Paid for Weekly/Sunday Newspaper of the Year Above 50,000 Monthly Reach category at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards.

The paper triumphed in the best large circulation weekly newspaper category at the same awards last year.

This year’s new category is for titles with the largest print and digital audience.

The NWN is up against the Manchester Evening News on Sunday, Kent Messenger, Maidenhead Advertiser, Basingstoke Gazette, Bucks Free Press, Reading Chronicle and Warrington Guardian.

Newbury Weekly News sports reporter Liam Headd has also been shortlisted in the Sports Journalist of the Year – Weekly/Sunday Paper category.

He will go up against sports journalists from the Western Telegraph, Cumberland News, Cambridge Independent, Rotherham Advertiser and Sunday Life.

This year’s awards ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus and the winners will be announced on Friday, June 19.

NWN editor Andy Murrill said: “I couldn’t be more pleased for my team to once again be recognised as among the very best in UK and particularly for Liam’s excellent work to be recognised in just his second year as a professional journalist.

“Everyone who works at the NWN is determined to produce the highest-quality community newspaper we possibly can for West Berkshire and North Hampshire and the work they have been doing during the coronavirus lockdown has been quite simply outstanding.

“I’m incredibly proud of them all.”