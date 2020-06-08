Fly-tipping campaign to clear up West Berkshire

THE Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has launched a new campaign to combat fly tipping.

Dumping of waste is a criminal offence and one of the most common forms of anti-social behaviour that poses a significant environmental, social and financial problem nationally and in PPP authorities.

The PPP works with West Berkshire Council, Wokingham Borough Council and Bracknell Forest Council to enforce legislation relating to unlawful waste collection and illegal dumping of rubbish across the area.

In a statement issued about the campaign, the PPP said; “Fly tipping blights our countryside, is a threat to livestock and local wildlife, a source of pollution, a danger to public health, and attracts other forms of anti-social behaviour and other enviro crime including arson, littering, graffiti and dog fouling.”

Reports of fly tipping will be investigated in accordance with the local authority’s enforcement policy.

If convicted in a magistrates court the current maximum penalty is 12 months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £50,000.

If convicted at crown court the maximum penalty is five years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Offenders may be offered the opportunity to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400.

Householders and others who pay someone else to remove waste, but do not take reasonable steps to ensure the waste is disposed of properly, may be investigated in accordance with the local authority’s enforcement policy.

If waste ends up being fly tipped householders may be issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice.

Businesses that carry waste without the proper Waste Carriers Licence and/or relevant waste documentation also commit a criminal offences.

They may be prosecuted or issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice for each offence.

Awareness is being raised via a social media campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

The PPP is currently monitoring Facebook to identify people who are offering to collect and remove waste, but who do not have a Waste Carriers Licence.

“These persons are more likely to fly tip waste as it is generally not possible for them to take waste to house waste recycling centres, local tips or to waste transfer stations.”

The PPP will be collecting all reports of fly tipping, details of persons collecting waste without Waste Carriers Licences and will be focusing its enforcement on repeat offenders and regularly used fly tip sites.

The campaign on the PPP website outlines how the public can help, including using licensed waste carriers or hiring a properly licensed skip.

You can report unlicensed businesses on the PPP contact page and there is also a link to report fly tipping to the relevant council.

The page also offers advice for businesses wanting to obtain waste licences, as well as more general advice to businesses and householders on disposing of waste.

For more information, visit https://publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/campaigns/fly-tipping/