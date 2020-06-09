Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 6

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 106.

This is an increase of five registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, four in care homes and one hospital.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 22, but were registered up to the week ending May 30.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 75 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 25 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Wildlife trust 'saddened and angered' by behaviour at sites

Wildlife trust 'saddened and angered' by behaviour at nature sites

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33