Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week, following killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Two protests are being organised in Newbury later this week as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the world have been taking to the streets to take a stand against racism, police brutality and inequality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The first protest, on Friday, has been organised by 16-year-old Sam Morton from Newbury (pictured above) and Livia Popplewell from Inkpen.

Crowds will gather at the Clock Tower in The Broadway at 2pm and at 2.15pm the protesters will make their way down Northbrook Street to the Market Place.

There, a number of people will speak and a minute’s silence will be observed.

On Saturday, another peaceful protest will take place in Newbury, this time in Victoria Park, where there will be an eight minute ‘silent kneel for solidarity’. It is being organised by Waheeda Soomro, Claire Burdett, Helen Franklin and Sinead Hall.

Miss Morton said: “I think it’s important for a town like ours to show other small towns we are capable of standing up and saying what happened in America is not okay.

“I think some people just need to wake up and take off their rose-tinted glasses.

“Things need to change. Even if it’s a small change.

“A small change can help others.”

She added: “I’ve not had any problems in West Berkshire but it’s not the most diverse area and I grew up knowing no one looked like me.

“We’ve got family in Virginia and every time we visit them we are double-looked by the police in America

“I thought this is outrageous, this could have been me or my cousin

“My little cousin lives in America.

“He doesn’t know what the police are. He doesn’t know what racism is.

“He’s just the happiest little boy.

“It breaks my heart and worries me that one day this could happen to him and I would never forgive myself if I didn’t try to do something to stop that happening.”

Miss Morton said she is also going to try to video the event and put it online for those who are unable to attend.

When asked what reaction she’s had, Miss Morton said: “Mainly it’s been positive, but we have had a bit of negativity, with people saying ‘it’s [racism] not a problem around here’ when actually it probably is.

“Others say we are stupid to do it because of the coronavirus.

“My reply to them is thank you for your opinion, but you don’t have to come.”

She added: “We would like as many people as possible to attend, but social distancing will be in place and we’d encourage you to wear a face mask if you can or, if not, a makeshift mask.”

Miss Morton said hand sanitiser will be brought along and encouraged anyone who is in the at risk category not to attend and stay at home.

She made it clear that “it is a peaceful protest and we will not accept any violence or vandalism of any kind”.

The Saturday event’s Facebook page states: “Take a stand where you stand – kneel with us in solidarity #taketheknee

“The murder of George Floyd has shaken us all to our core, adding weight to frustration and grief that has been mounting for decades and centuries.

“We want to show our brothers and sisters that we stand in solidarity with them in the fight against racism, police brutality, injustice and inequality.

“On Saturday 13th June at 12 noon, please join the local community in a silent kneel for solidarity in Victoria Park, Newbury.

“In order to manage numbers and social distancing there will be another opportunity to participate at 1pm.

“This is our peaceful protest in honour of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and for all the victims of injustice and inequality in America, UK and beyond.”

Again, those wishing to attend are being advised to:

Maintain social distancing

Remember hand sanitiser

Wear a face mask for their own safety

Don’t yell – this is a silent protest showing solidarity and hope

Take placards and signs of support

The Saturday event will be shared live, so you can participate virtually if you cannot attend.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to facilitating a peaceful protest and the right to freedom of expression, while also keeping the community safe.

“We support the public’s right to peaceful protest, and are working constructively with organisers to protect those rights.

“The public also has a vital role to play by acting responsibly and following the restrictions set out by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep our communities safe.”

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “Racism has no place in our community or our lives and we all have a duty to tackle it.

“I think everybody has the right to protest and express themselves but I would ask that people respect the guidance and keep each other safe.”