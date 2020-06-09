Newbury's Watermill Theatre shuts down activity

AT a time when the country’s theatre industry is struggling to survive the Covid-19 restrictions, The Watermill continues to be closed and from tomorrow (Wednesday) has further reduced its operations, resulting in the majority of Watermill Theatre staff being placed on temporary furlough leave.

The theatre said this had been a difficult decision to make, but the measures would be necessary to protect its future.

In a statement earlier today, the Bagnor theatre said: “During this period, we will not be active online or across our social media channels. Remaining staff will be monitoring our administration and box office emails and phone lines and responding to urgent queries.

"Our box office phone line 01635 46044 will only be open Monday to Thursday from 10am – 2.30pm. Should you need to contact the box office, we would be grateful if you could telephone during these hours or email boxoffice@watermill.org.uk Please do not leave voice messages as we will struggle to answer them at this moment in time.

“We have taken the decision to reduce our key operations further at this point to help us survive and recover during these challenging times.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks for the incredible support we have received since closing our doors on 17 March. We have been blown away by your generosity towards our ACT NOW, to help us ACT tomorrow appeal and we remain grateful and humbled by the support you have shown us at this challenging time.

“Sadly, like many other theatres, The Watermill’s future is uncertain, but we will work as hard as we can to find a way to safely welcome audiences and participants back through our doors once again.”

You can continue to support The Watermill while it remains temporarily closed by:

Becoming a Friend

Donating online or calling the box office on 01635 46044 during opening hours

Purchasing a Gift Voucher for future use

"Until then, thank you for your patience and support. Stay safe and healthy and we will see you soon."