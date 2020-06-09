Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases on June 9
Tue, 09 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 382, for the fourth day in a row - showing no increase since Saturday.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 289,140, while the daily number is 1,387.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 40,883.
The daily toll is now 286.
