Coronavirus: West Berkshire group responsible for 75 per cent of NHS trust's donated scrubs

A THATCHAM woman and her team of sewing champions have created three-quarters of an NHS trust’s donated scrubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Birdhouse Creations is run by Claire Bird, who hand-makes cushions, pinnies, bunting and bags.

But Mrs Bird and her group of seamstresses have turned their attentions to supporting the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group, which Mrs Bird said has around 30 active members, has made more than 1,600 items of PPE, including nearly 500 sets of scrubs, more than 600 bags, around 400 headbands and 300 ear protectors to help frontline workers.

Mrs Bird said the idea grew from raising money for the NHS by making rainbow-themed items.

“We saw that people were making scrubs and decided that maybe we could do that,” she said.

“We made between 10 and 20 pairs of scrubs. A couple of other ladies were interested in helping and we decided to raise more money.

“We are now approaching 500 sets of scrubs.”

“It just grew out of that.

“We just felt we could do something to help and it’s nice to be able to do something that will make a difference.

“It’s quite an undertaking, between us it’s a lot. I’m quite proud.”

Mrs Bird said that her team, who come to her business window to collect fabric, covered areas including Newbury, Thatcham, Cold Ash and Burghclere.

All the gear has been supplied to the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees West Berkshire Community Hospital, or to the coronavirus hub at Newbury Racecourse.

The trust has written to Mrs Bird thanking her “amazing team” for the “wonderful scrubs” supplied to staff.

The letter says: “To date, we have been unable to purchase any scrubs from our usual procurement routes and are relying totally on the work of volunteer sewers such as yourself.

“In fact, your team has been responsible for supplying us with around 75 per cent of all our donated scrubs to date.”

Mrs Bird said: “Some of these ladies are absolutely on fire.

“I reckon some of our faster ladies can make two in a day quite happily.

“I’m asking a lot of these ladies.

“Some are mums at home, some are still working and doing this at the weekend.

“ It’s an absolutely amazing group of women that have just done so much.

“With schools re-opening we have had some teachers having to stop.

“It would be lovely if we could get more people.”

The group has received funding from the Greenham Trust and Shaw-Cum-Donnington Parish Council to help its efforts.

It has also had support from the Community Furniture Project, which Mrs Bird said had helped with fundraising.