Police appeal following Thatcham vehicle theft

18-year-old arrested

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a vehicle theft in Thatcham.

A silver Nissan Juke was taken without consent in Park Avenue on Monday, June 8.

Thames Valley Police said it was later seen being driven around Thatcham and surrounding areas between 3.30am and 6.45am. 

An 18-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking without consent and criminal damage. He has since been released under investigation. 

Anyone with information should report it on the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 43200169680.

